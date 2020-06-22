Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US until September

HONG KONG (AP) — China approved a contentious national security law that will allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, a move many see as Beijing’s boldest yet to erase the legal firewall between the semi-autonomous territory and mainland China’s authoritarian Communist Party system.

Tam Yiu-Chung, Hong Kong’s sole representative on the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, confirmed to reporters Tuesday that the law had been passed. He said punishments would not include the death penalty, but did not elaborate on further details such as whether the law could be applied retroactively.