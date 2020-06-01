Department of Homeland Security offering help for cities

(WEHT)- Officials with US Customs and Border Protection say they are sending officers, agents, and aviation assets to partner with local, state, and federal authorities in cities dealing with protests.
Authorities say the agency’s mission extends nationwide, not just on the border.
(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)
