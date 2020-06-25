Dixie Chicks changing name to ‘Chicks’ amid Black Lives Matter movement

(WEHT) – Country music band The Dixie Chicks are the latest group to reconsider their name. According to the group’s social media accounts, Dixie has been dropped. The trio will now go by Chicks.

The group has not yet made a public statement on the change.

The change comes amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Dixie is a nostalgic nickname for the South, and the band has faced pressure in recent days to drop the word.

Another country music trio, Lady Antebellum, also recently changed their name to Lady A.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

LATEST NEWS:



