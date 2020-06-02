Dr. Fauci: no interaction with President Trump since May 18

(WEHT)- Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s leading infectious disease experts and a member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force says he hasn’t interacted with the President since May 18, when he spoke at a teleconference with American governors.

Fauci, who is the head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, became one of the most recognizable faces during the pandemic and added that the task force last met May 28.

Fauci did not say why he hasn’t spoken with the President in two weeks.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)

