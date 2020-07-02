Experts worried about fireworks ahead of holiday weekend

(WEHT)- With large fireworks displays canceled across the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts are worried many people will try to create smaller displays on their own.
According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC,) about 10,000 people suffered fireworks-related injuries in 2019. 73 percent of those injuries happened around the 4th of July, with handheld sparklers being the number one item behind those accidents.
The CPSC issued a series of guidelines for on how to safely handle fireworks:
- Find out what’s legal to use in your area
- Never let children ignite or handle fireworks
- Have a bucket of water or hose nearby
- Light one firework at a time and back away quickly
- Never try to light or relight a malfunctioning firework
- Never point fireworks at someone
- Douse fireworks in water before disposing them
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- WATCH LIVE: Mayor Winnecke provides COVID-19 update
- YMCA of Southwestern Indiana issues statement after confirmed COVID-19 case
- Man arrested in connection to Owensboro fatal shooting
- Vanderburgh County gets enhanced security app for Civic Center
- Walmart turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters