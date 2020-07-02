Experts worried about fireworks ahead of holiday weekend

Live Now
(WEHT)- With large fireworks displays canceled across the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts are worried many people will try to create smaller displays on their own.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC,) about 10,000 people suffered fireworks-related injuries in 2019. 73 percent of those injuries happened around the 4th of July, with handheld sparklers being the number one item behind those accidents.

The CPSC issued a series of guidelines for on how to safely handle fireworks:

  • Find out what’s legal to use in your area
  • Never let children ignite or handle fireworks
  • Have a bucket of water or hose nearby
  • Light one firework at a time and back away quickly
  • Never try to light or relight a malfunctioning firework
  • Never point fireworks at someone
  • Douse fireworks in water before disposing them

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

