FDA warns of potentially dangerous hand sanitizer

(WEHT)- The Food and Drug Administration says it is seeing an increase in hand sanitizers contaminated with methanol, a potentially dangerous substance.

The FDA says methanol can be life threatening if ingested and toxic if absorbed through the skin. The agency says states have also reported cases blindness, hospitalizations, and even deaths in adults and children after drinking hand sanitizer tainted with methanol.

When using hand sanitizer, the FDA says consumers should make sure it contains ethanol, which is safe for topical use. While one brand has been recalled after the agency sent a warning in June, the FDA warns that some of the tainted product could still be on store shelves.

The FDA added that children who accidentally drink hand sanitizer and adults who drink it as a substitute for alcohol put themselves at risk of poisoning and should seek medical attention.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS