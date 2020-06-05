Fire at Ohio Grippo’s factory under investigation

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCPO) — Ohio authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning fire at the Grippo’s factory on Colerain Avenue.

Fire officials say the blaze did not affect production.

ABC affiliate WCPO reports firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the building when they responded for an automatic sprinkler alarm at about 4:11 a.m. on Thursday.

Roads were closed for two hours as crews worked to put out the fire. Investigators are working to determine a cause.

Fire officials and Grippo’s management were on the scene Thursday morning to review the extent of the damage.