Girl Scouts unveil new uniforms

(CNN) — The brown vests and the matching skirts are gone – the Girl Scouts are updating their look.

The organization released their new apparel collection Tuesday.

Three students from the Fashion Institute of Technology came up with the new wardrobe.

The designers worked to combine the classic Girl Scout uniform with a style that allows more individuality.

The new uniform includes a new vest and sash, as well as a variety of crew-neck t-shirs, pocketed spandex leggings, a soft knit skater dress and a light-washed denim jacket.

The outfits come in a variety of sizes and prices range from $10-$49.