House passes National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON (WEHT) The U.S. House approves the National Defense Authorization Act. That’s despite President Trump’s threat to veto the bill unless lawmakers clamp down on social media companies.

The $731-billion measure affirms three-percent pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes other military programs. The president wanted the bill to also repeal section 230, which shields social media companies from content liability.

Republican Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie says that’s a different issue that needs to be addressed separately.

“I think a lot of people get frustrated when other extraneous matters get moved into bills that move forward, and I think his position is not in there. Therefore, he’s gonna veto it, and I hope that he doesn’t and let this go forward on its own.”

80-percent of the House approved the measure which is above the two-thirds support needed to override a potential veto. The measure now goes to the Senate.