Indiana one of top 20 most patriotic states

(WEHT) With Fourth of July celebrations likely to be more subdued than usual this year due to COVID-19, and people protesting police brutality all across the U.S., the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Most Patriotic States in America.

To determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. The data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Indiana came in at #19. When it comes to military engagement, the Hoosier state ranked #36. For civic engagement, the state came in at #16. Kentucky came in at #27 overall, #28 in military engagement and #25 in civic engagement. Illinois ranked overall at #41, also #41 in military engagement, and #37 in civic engagement.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)