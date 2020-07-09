Indiana ranks as one of slowest states for unemployment recovery

(WEHT) – While many people are returning to work as states begin to reopen, there are still 17.8 million Americans unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in total.

A recent WalletHub survey found that some states are recovering more quickly than others when it comes to unemployment claims. Unfortunately for Tri-Staters, Indiana is currently one of the slowest states to recover from unemployment claims, ranking 45th since the beginning of the pandemic. Kentucky also ranked low on the list (47th) but made significant gains in the past week, ranking 19th in the past week for quickest recovery.

According to the survey, there were 1.3 million new unemployment claims nationwide last week, compared to 6.9 million during the peak of the pandemic (an 81% reduction).

The survey also looked at the economy overall, finding that coronavirus has wiped out all job gains since the Great Recession.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)

