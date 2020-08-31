Indiana ranks in top 20 of hardest working states

Hard work is key to success, and the people of some states understand that better than others. To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators. They range from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

Indiana came in at #19, with a relatively high ranking in direct work factors and indirect work factors. Kentucky came in at #38, and Illinois ranked #40. North Dakota came in at #1, and West Virginia was #50.

To see the full study from WalletHub, click here.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)