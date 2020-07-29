Joe Bird interviews NASA scientist Zach Ousnamer about launching Mars rover perseverance

(Joe)

The red planet will soon have a another visitor from the US tomorrow NASA plans to launch its latest rover to Mars. And right now, we’re getting a preview as we welcome at NASA Zach Ousnamer. Now he is the mechatronics engineer for the mission, Zack. Good morning. Glad to see you.

(Zach)

Good morning. Thanks for having me.

(Joe)

All right, so let’s let’s get right to perseverance here. Tell us about what this mission is, why you’re launching it and what makes it different than the previous Mars missions?

(Zach)

Yeah, so the new rover may look similar to curiosity. However, the instruments onboard perseverance make it uniquely suited to search for signs of life in the Mars rock record. What’s really exciting about perseverance is it’s the first step in a multi mission Mars sample return campaign, where we actually intend to bring the samples collected by perseverance back on a future mission back to Earth, to where we can further study them.

(Joe)

When you get those samples, I know that perseverance has got to kind of contain them and bring them back. So where is it going? Why is it going to land there and what will you get from those samples when they come back?

(Zach)

Well the main goal of perseverance is to understand how life you’ve learned in our solar system in particular on Mars is complex. You have a lot more lab capability here on Earth. That said, perseverance is still going to be doing a lot of science on the surface of Mars with the instruments that it has, but we are excited to get those samples back.

(Joe)

Now considering sending the rover over there and it’s the size of a car and going to another planet 65 million miles away, that’s not easy to do by by any means. So can you talk about how that journey is going to happen when why is it so difficult to get there?

(Zach)

Sure. There’s, there’s a lot of difficulties with a mission at this scale. Luckily, we have a very large, diverse team to get through a lot of these difficulties. But fundamentally one of the big challenges is just a massive distance between Earth and Mars. So the closer we get to Mars, the further we are from Earth, and the longer it takes for any signal from Mars to get back to us here on Earth. For instance, when we land in February of next year, we actually have about a 14 minute time delay between when we receive the signal that’s on Earth has been sent from Mars. To put that into perspective, it takes about seven minutes for us to land on Mars from the time we hit the upper atmosphere of Mars to the time around the surface. So that 14 minute time delay, by the time we watch the landing sequence start when we enter the Martian atmosphere, the rover has already self landed itself in bed on the surface for at least seven minutes. So we have to work in all sorts of autonomy into the spacecraft and the rover itself to let it make decisions on its own because we can’t control it then and there’s no human in the loop.

(Joe)

I cannot wait to start seeing those images and of course that video too as perseverance lands there on Mars. So thanks so much. I could talk to you for hours, but we’ve got to wrap it up here. So thanks again for joining us this morning.