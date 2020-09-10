Johns Hopkins: More than 900,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide

(WEHT)- A coronavirus map published by Johns Hopkins University shows there are now more than 900,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide.

The United States has the highest confirmed death toll, with over 191,000 deaths. Brazil trails behind the United State, with over 128,000 deaths. The news comes a day after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the commonwealth crossed 1,000 deaths. Gov. Beshear will give an address Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The map also shows over 3,400 deaths in Indiana and over 8,400 deaths in Illinois. Globally, there are nearly 28,000,000 confirmed cases, with over 18,800,000 recoveries.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)