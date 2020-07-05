Kanye West announces White House bid

(WEHT)- Music icon Kanye West announced on Twitter Saturday that he is running for President of the United States.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

West tweeted it’s time to “realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. Previously, West mentioned interest in running for the White House at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015.

While it’s not clear if West has filed any paperwork to formally run for office, the deadline to add independent candidates to the November ballot has passed in many states. As of Sunday evening, West’s tweet received more than 500,000 retweets and more than 1.1 million likes.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

