Kentucky among the top states for pandemic weight gain

(WEHT) – New data suggests COVID-19 has led to increased snacking and drinking in the U.S., resulting in a weight gain five times more than during the holidays. Kentucky ranks as one of the top states for pandemic weight gain.

Those reporting an increase in snacking gained 7 pounds on average and those reporting an increase in drinking gained an average of 4.6 pounds.

The report shows people have gained more weight during lockdown than what they typically do during the holidays.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

