L’Oreal to remove words like ‘whitening’ from skin products

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 23, 2012, the L’Oreal logo at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. In a statement issued Saturday June 27, 2020, French cosmetics giant L’Oreal says it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products following criticism of the company amid global protests against racism. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, FILE)

PARIS (AP) — French cosmetics giant L’Oreal says it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products following criticism of the company amid global protests against racism.

L’Oreal said in a statement Saturday that it “has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products.”

The decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch company Unilever on Thursday.

Earlier this month, L’Oreal tweeted that that it “stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind. … Speaking out is worth it.”

The post drew a negative reaction from people who see the company’s business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.

(This story was originally published on June 27, 2020)