Man wins $800,000 with 160 lottery tickets in the same drawing

DUMFRIES, VA (WEHT) For most people, it’s a pretty big deal to win the $5,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game. For Kwame Cross, you can multiply that by 160.

The Dumfries man bought 160 tickets for the December 5 night drawing, all with the same four-digit combination: 7314.

“I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason it stayed with me,” he told Lottery officials. “I just had a feeling.”

When those four digits were drawn as the winning numbers, each of those 160 tickets won the top prize, for a grand total of $800,000.

He discovered he had won as he waited in the drive-thru line at a fast food restaurant.

“I thought, ‘This can’t be real!’” he said. “I had to pull over and check like 82 times. It feels surreal!”

Cross, who owns a small business in Washington, DC, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)

