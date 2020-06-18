Many states seeing spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

(WEHT) – Looser restrictions across the country may be giving Americans the sense the coronavirus is disappearing, but data shows at least 21 states are seeing infections increase.

Both the number of infections and hospitalizations have increased in Texas.

Texas, Florida and Arizona all set records this week for numbers of new cases.

In Florida, a group of 16 friends tested positive for COVID-19 after going to a bar.

Experts are predicting more than 200-thousand coronavirus deaths by October 1st. Health experts continue to stress states will likely record an uptick in cases as people relax their attitudes toward social distancing and wearing face masks.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)