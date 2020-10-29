Massachusetts city looking at sewage to identify COVID-19 hotspots

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WEHT)- The city of Cambridge, Mass. is using an unusual and potentially foul way to determine if schools can reopen.

Sewage data compiled by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) and analyzed by Biobot Analytics is one of three main criteria used by the city, along with the number of new cases per day and the rate of positive COVID-19 tests, to determine if schools can reopen.

Officials say the virus that causes COVID-19 is shed by the body in the fecal matter of infected people, which then winds up as sewage. Through regular testing of that sewage, Biobot says they can identify viral spread even before symptoms appear, adding that people start shedding the virus seven days before showing symptoms.

Biobot Analytics says it is the first company in the world to trace COVID-19 outbreaks through sewage but they have been conducting regular sampling and analysis of sewage since March.

The company adds the data they collect and analyze helps lawmakers make decisions through providing real time data, including an early warning for spikes in infection, at a much lower cost than conventional testing. Biobot Analytics adds they have generated data representing 10 percent of the American population and 5 percent of the Canadian population.

