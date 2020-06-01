Sen. Mitch McConnell: “We need truth”

(WEHT)- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) spoke on the Senate floor Monday about the investigation into the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, calling for truth and swift justice.
“In no world whatsoever should arresting a man for an alleged minor infraction involve a police officer putting his knee on a man’s neck for nine minutes while he cries out ‘I can’t breathe’ and then go silent.”– Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky)
McConnell also condemned the violent protests across the country, voicing hope that law enforcement will crackdown on looters.
(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020.)
