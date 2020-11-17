NCAA graduation rates reach another record high at 90%

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (AP) College athletes are still graduating at record rates and outperforming non-athletes. The NCAA’s new Graduation Success Rate report says the percentage of players from the 2013-14 freshman class who earned degrees within six years hit 90%.

That’s one percentage point over last year’s record high. It’s also 10 percentage points above the goal established by late NCAA President Myles Brand in 2006.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)

