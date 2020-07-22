New poll shows Trump, Biden in virtual tie in Texas

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

(WEHT)- A new poll released by Quinnipac University Wednesday shows that President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are in a virtual dead heat in Texas with over three months to go before the November general election.

45 percent of the registered voters polled say they would vote for Biden compared to 44 percent for President Trump, well within the 3.3 percent margin of error for the poll. In June, a Quinnipac Poll showed a similarly close race, with 44 percent of voters saying they supported President Trump and 43 percent of voters saying they supported Biden.

On the issues, 56 percent of voters say they believe President Trump would do a better job handling the economy, compared to 40 percent for Biden. Biden and Trump are in a virtual tie when it comes to handling health care and handling a crisis. Biden holds a slight edge in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, 48 percent to 45 percent and a larger lead on handling racial issues, 51 percent to 39 percent.

While both Trump and Biden have overwhelming support within their own party, Biden has an advantage among independents, 51 percent to President Trump’s 32 percent. Texas has not voted for a Democrat since Jimmy Carter in 1976. President Trump won Texas by nine points in 2016, 52 percent to 43 percent. The same poll shows Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn has a lead over his Democratic challenger, MJ Hegar, 47 percent to 38 percent.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS