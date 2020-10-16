New report shows every state’s biggest phobia

(WEHT) — What’s your biggest fear -Spiders, germs, heights, needles or clowns?

It seems there is a phobia for most things… So what does the Tri-State fear most?

The findings are from the ‘2020 America’s Top Phobias Report’ by the company Your Local Security. Everything is based on the most-searched phobia in each state.

Indiana fears being alone — autophobia.

And at least Hoosiers aren’t alone on this issue — the fear of being alone increased three times compared to last year.

Kentuckians fear flying — or aviophobia.

Illinois fears intimacy — which is a phobia that goes by many different names.

The most-Googled fear in the nation? The fear of humans.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)