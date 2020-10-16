New report shows every state’s biggest phobia

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WEHT) — What’s your biggest fear -Spiders, germs, heights, needles or clowns?

It seems there is a phobia for most things… So what does the Tri-State fear most?

The findings are from the ‘2020 America’s Top Phobias Report’ by the company Your Local Security. Everything is based on the most-searched phobia in each state.

Indiana fears being alone — autophobia.

And at least Hoosiers aren’t alone on this issue — the fear of being alone increased three times compared to last year.

Kentuckians fear flying — or aviophobia.

Illinois fears intimacy — which is a phobia that goes by many different names.

The most-Googled fear in the nation? The fear of humans.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories