O’Charley’s to feature concert fundraiser to benefit families of fallen heroes

(WEHT) – O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar has announced the O’Charley’s Songwriters Café fundraiser series to benefit the Folded Flag Foundation, the non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the families of our country’s fallen heroes.

The first event will feature Thompson Square, Bobby Tomberlin and Lance Miller performing songs from the O’Charley’s Culinary Innovation and Beverage Center to raise money for the Foundation.

The first O’Charley’s Songwriters Café will be an hour-long performance streamed on the O’Charley’s Facebook Page on Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. CST.

While the performance is free to watch, viewers are encouraged to make a donation through a featured Donate Now button, via text by texting FFF to 76278 or by going to www.foldedflagfoundation.org/donate. All proceeds will go to Folded Flag which is uniquely structured as a Foundation with 100% of donations going to beneficiaries and no administrative costs.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)