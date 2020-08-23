Peaches recalled for Salmonella risk

(WEHT) – Prima Wawona of Fresno, California is voluntarily recalling peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through August 3 and its bagged Wawona and Wawona Organic peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through August 19th because the products could possibly be contaminated with Salmonella.
The bagged peaches were distributed and sold in supermarkets with the following product codes:
Wawona Peaches – 033383322001
Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400
Prima® Peaches – 766342325903
Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400
Kroger Peaches – 011110181749
Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488
For bagged peaches, the product codes may be found at the bottom of each package. All affected peaches may be found in stores nationwide.
The bulk/loose peaches are sold in grocery stores in a variety of formats, typically bins where consumers may select their own fruit and may have the following stickers with PLU numbers on them: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)