Perfect Pasta Inc. recalls frozen products

(WEHT) – Perfect Pasta Inc. is recalling an undetermined amount of frozen meat and poultry products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The various packages of frozen meat and poultry products were produced between December 2018 and December 2020 and bear an establishment number “Est. 19829/P-19829” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were distributed and sold nationwide.

Click here for a full list of items.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 19, 2020)