Planning on traveling? Health officials say think again

(WEHT)- After months of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, taking a trip may seem like an appealing option for some. However, Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri warns that might not be the best idea.

Dr. Aldhigieri, an incident manager for the Pan American Health Organization, explains that a test result may come back negative in the early days of an infection. This means someone from an area with higher rates of the virus could be infected when a sample is taken and when they board a flight.

While some Caribbean countries have opened up for non-essential travel, Dr. Aldhigieri says countries should have a plan in place in case someone imports the virus, including contact tracing, expanding testing, and improving local health care options.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)

