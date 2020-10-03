Pope in 1st post-lockdown outing goes to Assisi to sign text

ASSISI, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis has traveled to the tomb of his nature-loving namesake to sign an encyclical laying out his vision of a post-COVID world built on solidarity, fraternity and care for the environment. Making his first outing from Rome since late February Francis celebrated Mass on Saturday in the crypt of the Basilica of St. Francis in the Umbrian hilltop town of Assisi. His encyclical is to be released to the public on the feast day of St. Francis on Sunday. The document, “Fratelli Tutti” (Brothers All) is in many ways expected to be a synthesis of the main priorities of Francis’ pontificate, such as greater solidarity with the poor and more care for God’s creation.
(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)
