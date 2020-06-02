President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump visit memorial following controversial photo-op

(WEHT)- President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington Tuesday, just a day after a controversial photo op outside a church Monday.

Police used tear gas and flashbang grenades to clear a peaceful protest to make way for the photo op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church, a decision that was criticized by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“The President held up the bible at Saint Johns Church yesterday. I just wished he opened it every once in a while, instead of brandishing it. If he opened it he could have learned something. We’re all called to love one another as we love ourselves. It’s really hard work, but it’s the work of America.” Presidential candidate Joe Biden

Regarding Tuesday’s visit, Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory said he found it baffling that any Catholic facility would “allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated” before adding that Catholics are called to defend the rights of all people, even if they disagree.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)

