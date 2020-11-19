Price of Thanksgiving foods higher than years past

(WEHT) — This year’s Thanksgiving will be different in many ways because of the pandemic, but new data shows the price paid for the food around the dinner table will be higher than in years past.

Referencing data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Department of Agriculture, Purdue agricultural economics department head and professor Jayson Lusk said that wholesale turkey prices are about 15% higher than they were November of last year and 30% higher than Thanksgiving of 2018.

The data also shows meat, dairy, baking products and produce prices are higher than last year.

Lusk says food prices spiked early in the pandemic and have since gone down, and he’s not surprised by the trend.

Lusk predicts people might see a run on certain goods around the holidays, although nothing compared with the empty shelves seen in March.

