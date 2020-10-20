QuoteWizard: The best and worst drivers by state

(WEHT) QuoteWizard released its 5th annual Best and Worst State Driving Study. A team of industry experts analyzed accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations from over 2 million insurance quotes to find out which states are home to the best and worst drivers in the country.

Rankings are a composite score based on the rate of occurrence between those four factors. States considered to have the worst drivers had the highest rates of each incident factor and states with the best drivers had the lowest rates of each incident factor.

Kentucky ranked 8th best drivers in the nation, just behind Illinois drivers, who ranked 7th. Indiana drivers ranked 32nd.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: