Report: pandemic affecting how pregnant women seek care, give birth

(WEHT)- A new report conducted by researchers from Blue Cross Blue Shield shows the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting how pregnant women seek care and give birth.

Surveys of more than 1,000 commercially insured women between the ages of 18 and 44 who were pregnant or gave birth in March or April this year showed more than 25 percent of them missed prenatal visits.

53 percent of women surveyed were not able to have a loved one in the delivery room during childbirth and 15 percent of women switched to home birth.

Researchers also studied 1.8 million pregnancies between 2014 and 2018 and found the number of women who experienced complications before and during childbirth climbed 31.5 percent. The rates of postpartum depression increased nearly 30 percent.

The data also showed more women had chronic health conditions, like depression, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity before being pregnant between 2015 and 2018, which can increase the risk for complications during pregnancy and childbirth.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

LATEST NEWS