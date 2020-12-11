Report says live events lost $30 billion this year due to covid

(WEHT) One of the largest industries to take a hit during the pandemic has been live events. New reports say the projected lost revenue for live events in 2020 is at $30 billion.

The concert trade publication, Pollstar, published their year end report detailing how everything from unreported events, ticket sales, sponsorships, concessions and more rack up the massive loss.

In March, hundreds of artists announced their 2020 tours would either be cancelled or postponed. A small number of performers have played drive-in concerts and others have held digital concerts, but the majority of artists have not played live in 2020

Here locally, the Ford Center re-opened this week for an Evansville Aces basketball game, but with several precautions in place.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

