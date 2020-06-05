Republican Senator delaying Trump nominees

(WEHT)- Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the most senior Senate Republican, is delaying the confirmations of two Trump nominees after President Trump fired two Inspectors General.

Sen. Grassley says he wants to hear adequate reasoning for their dismissals. Until then, Grassley adds he will not consider nominees for the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center or the Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security at the State Department.

