Republican Senator delaying Trump nominees

(WEHT)- Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the most senior Senate Republican, is delaying the confirmations of two Trump nominees after President Trump fired two Inspectors General.

Im placing holds on 2 Trump Admin noms until I get reasons 4firing 2 agency watchdogs as required by law Not 1st time ive raised alarm when admins flout IG protection law Obama did same& got same earfull from me All I want is a reason 4 firing these ppl CHECKS&BALANCES — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 4, 2020

Sen. Grassley says he wants to hear adequate reasoning for their dismissals. Until then, Grassley adds he will not consider nominees for the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center or the Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security at the State Department.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)

LATEST NEWS