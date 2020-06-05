Republican Senator delaying Trump nominees

(WEHT)- Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the most senior Senate Republican, is delaying the confirmations of two Trump nominees after President Trump fired two Inspectors General.
Sen. Grassley says he wants to hear adequate reasoning for their dismissals. Until then, Grassley adds he will not consider nominees for the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center or the Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security at the State Department.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)
LATEST NEWS
- Newsfeed Now: Restaurant fight over social distancing argument; Round 2 of Sahara dust
- Another round of Saharan dust is on its way to the US
- Hollywood entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98
- EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists
- ‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China