Residents to rally against flu shot mandate in Massachusetts

Hundreds of people of mixed political views, religions and cultures protest a mandate from the Massachusetts governor requiring all children, age K-12, to receive an influenza (flu) vaccine/shot to attend school for the 2020/2021 year outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston on August 30, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR/WWLP) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s order requiring students to get a flu shot before returning to school is continuing to run into opposition.

On Monday, a rally against the flu vaccine mandate was scheduled outside of the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse.

The mandate requires all children 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated in order to go to school in Massachusetts. This includes colleges and universities.

Additionally, more than 11,000 people in the state are planning to file a class-action lawsuit against Baker and the state, alleging the flu mandate is unconstitutional.

Opponents of the measure say parents should decide whether or not to vaccinate their children.

Massachusetts is one of six states with flu vaccine mandates. Others include Connecticut, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. New York City also has a flu mandate.

Massachusetts’ mandate, which was announced in August, calls for students to receive a flu vaccine by Dec. 31.

“From a care delivery point of view, from a capacity point of view, having the flu and COVID-19 surge in the Commonwealth at exactly the same time would be an incredibly difficult situation,” Baker has said.

A private Facebook group called “Flu you Baker Class Action” is currently collecting signatures of people who oppose the mandate.

“This group is NOT anti-vaccine nor pro-vaccine. We are anti-mandate!” said a purpose statement on the page. “We are united here to oppose the new vaccination Mandate.”