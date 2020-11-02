Restaurants, bars can now operate at more than 50% capacity in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 50% capacity limitation for bars and restaurants in Nashville has been lifted, but there is still a restriction on the number of people allowed at the establishments, according to Mayor John Cooper.

The mayor announced the change to Phase Three of the reopening process Monday morning. While the half capacity limitation was eliminated for bars and restaurants, he said those establishments were still limited to a maximum of 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outside with proper social distancing in place.

The new guidelines, which are in effect as of Nov. 2, also allow for close-contact personal care and appearance services, including hair, nail, massage, tattoo, tanning and waxing, to operate at 75% capacity, Cooper said. They were previously authorized to run at half capacity.

The mayor explained all other guidance from Phase Three, including the mask mandate, remained the same.