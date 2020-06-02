Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively announce plan to fight inequality

(WEHT)- Acting power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced Sunday they donated $200,000 to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, adding “this is just the start.”
Lively and Reynolds added that they plan to use their privilege and platform to be an ally and pledged to vote in every local election, saying they are ashamed to have allowed themselves to be uninformed about systemic racism.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)
LATEST STORIES
- What you need to know about new laws going into effect July 1st
- Friday After 5 searching for new Executive Director
- Couple seen pointing guns at protesters issues statement; claims actions were ‘in fear of imminent harm’
- Supreme Court opens door for states to provide public funding to religious schools
- Stimulus check round 2: Partisan politics stalling more payments?