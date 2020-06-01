San Francisco 49ers donating $1 million to fight injustice

(WEHT)- San Francisco 49ers team owner Jed York announced the team will donate a total of $1 million to organizations dedicated to creating change.

The team is also standing behind the legislative priorities of the Players Coalition, an organization comprised of current and retired professional athletes and activists whose mission is to make an impact on social justice.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)

