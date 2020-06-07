Shots reported near Houston police substation Sunday morning

HOUSTON (WEHT)- Investigators say police officers in Houston reported hearing 50 to 60 gunshots in a wooded area just south of a police substation Sunday morning.
Investigators say the shots sounded like the came from a rifle and some pistols.
K-9 units and air support were called in to find the people who were responsible, but were unsuccessful.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 7, 2020)
LATEST STORIES:
- Hollywood entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98
- EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists
- ‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China
- China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law
- Goggle-wearing trio of dogs hikes Nevada trails