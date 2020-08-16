States wrestle with playing high school football amid COVID

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THRALL, Texas (AP) — High schools are facing the same tough choices colleges are about football season. About a dozen states have suspended their fall sports while Texas and others press.

There are concerns about the coronavirus and the potential long-term impact on the health of young athletes. Colleges that are still playing can throw massive efforts in testing and medical care into their programs. Experts say few high schools could even try to match those efforts heading into a season that has already begun in some areas. 

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories