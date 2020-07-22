Study: Chocolate is the most popular ice cream flavor nationally

(WEHT)- A new study from seriouslysmoked.com shows chocolate is the most popular ice cream flavor in America and across the Tri-State. Overall, chocolate is considered the most popular flavor in 21 states, more than double its nearest competitor, cookies and creme.

The upper midwest is considered the the most ice cream loving region, with Minnesota taking the top spot. Indiana is ranked as the fourth most ice cream loving state. Though popular, neither butter pecan nor neapolitan won any state. Vanilla, strawberry, cookie dough, rocky road, and mint chocolate chip all received votes.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS