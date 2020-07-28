Study finds parents spanking kids less

New research has found parents are spanking their kids less than previous generations. According to an analysis in the medical journal Jama Pediatrics, spanking has gone down 35 percent since 1993.

Researchers surveyed graduating high school seniors between 1993 and 2017. At 35 years old, they were all questioned again. It found that in 1993, 50 percent of parents reported spanking a child. That number went down to 35 percent by 2017.

Even with the decrease, it’s still too high by standards set by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The group suggests parents avoid spanking, hitting, slapping, threatening, insulting, humiliating or shaming. Instead, they want adults caring for children to use positive reinforcements, set limits and set expectations.

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2020)