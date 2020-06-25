Study: Jurassic Park most popular ’90s film in America

(WEHT)- A new study from Frontier Bundle shows that Jurassic Park is the most popular film from the 1990s in the United States.

The popular 1993 movie directed by Steven Spielberg is an adaptation of a novel written by Michael Crichton and starred Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. Since then, four Jurassic Park sequels have been released with a fifth sequel scheduled for release in 2021.

However, the same study shows two other movies are more popular internationally. 1994’s Forrest Gump is considered the most popular movie of the decade in 22 different countries, while 1990’s Home Alone is the most popular movie in 20 other countries.

Ghost, Titanic, Men in Black, The Lion King, Aladdin, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Armageddon are also recognized in the study.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

