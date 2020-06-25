Study suggests some areas of the US could be hit harder by COVID-19

(WEHT)- A study published in the Journal Nature Medicine shows that the burden of COVID-19 and the demand on healthcare systems may be highest in rural areas across the country.

The authors of the study analyzed data from over 3100 counties across America under a scenario where 20 percent of the population in each county had COVID-19. With that data, the authors say they found several regions in need of help including much of the western United States, the northern midwest, Florida, and northern New England.

These areas have the highest numbers of people over 60 years old, an age group considered especially at risk for severe symptoms. The scientists are also looking into how other factors, like preexisting conditions and decreased access to medical care could increase the burden in certain regions.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

