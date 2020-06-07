Sunday marks National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

(WEHT)- Whether in a cone or a bowl, it’s National Chocolate Ice Cream Day! Chocolate ice cream is America’s second favorite ice cream flavor, behind vanilla.

Chocolate ice cream has been popular in the United States since the late 19th century. Like vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream contains eggs, cream, sugar, and vanilla but cocoa powder gives the dessert its chocolaty taste.

(This story was originally published on June 7, 2020)

