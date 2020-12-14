Survey: 71 percent of hotels will not last another six months without immediate assistance

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – A national survey by American Hotel & Lodging officials shows nearly two-thirds of Americans will not travel for Christmas. With a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the CDC is recommending not to travel over the holiday season. Hotel and lodging venues have already taken huge hits during this public health crisis.

Based on a recent AHLA survey of hotel owners and operators, it’s estimated 71 percent of hotels will not be able to last another six months without immediate government assistance.

The survey of 2200 adults found:

74 percent of those traveling overnight for Christmas report they will stay with a family or friend

Only 3 in 10 (32 percent) respondents have taken an overnight vacation or leisure trip since March

Looking ahead to next year, 24 percent are likely to travel for spring break

44 percent say their next hotel stay for vacation or leisure travel will be a year or more from now or they have no plans to stay in a hotel

Business travel has been even more impacted as only eight percent of Americans say they have taken an overnight business trip since March

Only eight percent of all adults expect to travel for business within the next six months

62 percent of employed Americans have no plans to stay in a hotel for business

AHLA President Chip Rogers says he understands the importance of following CDC guidelines and supports the government’s actions, but he also says the hotel industry is facing record job loss if Congress does not provide relief.

