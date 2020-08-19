TBI news briefing regarding charges in Evelyn Boswell case

FILE – This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the 18-year-old mother of the 15-month-old girl, is charged with making a false report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Remains believed to be that of the toddler were found Friday, March 6, 2020, in Tennessee, ending the 17-day search across three states for her, authorities said. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County authorities and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will hold a press conference regarding developments in the case of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell

According to the TBI, a press conference will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sullivan County Justice Center. You will be able to watch the live stream in this story and on our Facebook page.

On July 31, prosecutors they were bringing additional charges against Megan Boswell before the Sullivan County grand jury.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said in July that “another matter” regarding Megan would be presented to the grand jury on Wednesday, August 19.

Speakers will include TBI Director David Rausch, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Staubus.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 19, 2020)