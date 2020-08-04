Thorntons announces face covering requirement for all stores

(WEHT) – On Tuesday, Thorntons announced that all team members and guests entering the store must now wear required face coverings or masks. This requirement is for stores even in areas where a local executive order or mask mandate is not in place.

Guests with a medical condition that prevent them from wearing a face covering or children under the age of 5 are exempt except in jurisdictions where the age exemption is

younger by Executive Order.

“The health and wellbeing of our Team Members and Guests are always a top priority but especially

during this time when even more people are being affected by the novel Coronavirus,” said Simon

Richards, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The CDC and other health experts continue to recommend face coverings, so we believe it is the responsible thing to do to ask all Guests who can, irrespective of local mandates, to join our Team Members and Vendor partners in wearing a face covering.”

Thorntons joins many chain establishments across the country who have already implemented a similar requirement for shoppers. Some of the other retailers include:

Thornton’s says the new rule goes into effect immediately across the U.S.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2020)