Thousands sign petition to rename Columbus, Ohio to ‘Flavortown’

This Oct. 11, 2012 file photo shows chef Guy Fieri at the “On The Chopping Block: A Roast of Anthony Bourdain” in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

(CNN) – A petition to rename the city of Columbus, Ohio, has more than 23,000 signatures.

Tyler Woodbridge says the community needs a new name altogether. His online petition argues for calling it “Flavortown.”

That’s in honor of celebrity foodie and Columbus native, Guy Fieri.

Christopher Columbus is criticized for his cruelty to indigenous people. So, the city is taking down his statue from in front of City Hall.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 21, 2020)